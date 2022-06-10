Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
