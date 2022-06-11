Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will se…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't lea…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temp…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. H…