For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will se…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't lea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temp…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. H…