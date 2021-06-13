Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.