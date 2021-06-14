Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.