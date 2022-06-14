This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
