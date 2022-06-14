Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.