For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day …
For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calli…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's f…