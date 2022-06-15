Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.