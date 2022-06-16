Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
