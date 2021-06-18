Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Overcast. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
