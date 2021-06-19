Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.