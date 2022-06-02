This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturd…