Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.