Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Overcast. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
This evening in Opelika: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of heavy r…