This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…