Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.