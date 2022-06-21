This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…