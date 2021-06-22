 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

