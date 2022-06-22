Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …