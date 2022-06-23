Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect d…