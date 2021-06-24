This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
