Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
