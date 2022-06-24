 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

