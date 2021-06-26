This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
