Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest.