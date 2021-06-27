Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
