Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
