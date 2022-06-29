Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.