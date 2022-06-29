Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…