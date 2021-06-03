This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of rain in the…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's co…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mp…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It loo…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. P…