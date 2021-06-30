Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.