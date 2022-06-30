 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Opelika-Auburn News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert