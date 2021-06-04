This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
