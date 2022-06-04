For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
