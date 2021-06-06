Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.