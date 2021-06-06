This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
