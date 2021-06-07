Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.