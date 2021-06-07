Opelika's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
