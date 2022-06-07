For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.