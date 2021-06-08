Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.