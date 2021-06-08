This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
