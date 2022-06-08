Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
