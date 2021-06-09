For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calli…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. T…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Op…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hig…