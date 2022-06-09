This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will se…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't lea…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.