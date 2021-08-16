Lee County braces for Tropical Storm Fred's heavy rain and stong wind

As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges residents to prepare for severe weather between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight.

Winds will reach speeds of about 35-40 mph in Lee County, she said, with a slight chance of tornadoes.

Smith explained the importance of being on the lookout instead of just waiting for the warning sirens.

“I would really like our citizens to be sure that they have multiple ways to receive notification for weather,” she said.

She said if people decide their houses are the safest places to be during the storm, they should still be on the alert and have flashlights handy and closed-toed shoes in sight, and not forget to secure their outdoor furniture.

Tara Goggins, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said Fred’s eastward shift is gradually decreasing the threat of tornadoes, but that rainfall is a sure thing.

“As far as the Lee County area, you can expect increased rain chances,” Goggins said. “Right now, we have rainfall totals in a 4-inch range.”