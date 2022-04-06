Lee County under a severe thunderstorm watch

Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continuing through the evening.

Expect showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the evening, mainly before 1 a.m. Temperatures should drop to a low of 53 degrees.

The high temperature is expected to be 68 degrees on Thursday, about 10 degrees lower than Wednesday’s high.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny, cool days, with a low temperature of below 40 degrees on Friday and Saturday nights, and high temperatures hovering around 60 degrees Friday and Saturday before climbing to near 70 on Sunday.