Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
