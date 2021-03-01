 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

