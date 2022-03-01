 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

