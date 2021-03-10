 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

