Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

