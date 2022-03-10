Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls f…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Don't l…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelik…