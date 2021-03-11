Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.