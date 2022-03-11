Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.