Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.