This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls f…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Don't l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today.…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…