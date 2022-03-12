Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.