Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Local Weather

