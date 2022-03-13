This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
